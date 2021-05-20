The Real Valladolid, Miguel de la Fuente and Leganés have reached an out-of-court agreement to put an end to the complaints that the parties had made and that had resulted in two legal cases of which one, the one arising from the player’s claim to Valladolid, had already started. As recommended by the judge who was instructing the case, a pact has been reached in which the Leganes for having been denounced in a subsidiary manner by the Real Valladolid.

The terms of this pact, advanced by The North of Castile and confirmed AS from sources close to the process, are unknown. Those involved adhere to professional secrecy so as not to leak the terms of the agreement. It has not transpired if Miguel and Leganés have had to compensate Valladolid for the player’s signing or if, on the contrary, it has been the Valladolid club that has had to return some amount to the player.

Miguel will be free on July 1

What is known is that, after this agreement, the footballer’s employment situation remains within the legal terms set in September. Then the RFEF and LaLiga agreed with the player and authorized his departure to the Leganes as a loan after the activation of a clause that Valladolid interpreted differently.

Then the pucelanos interpreted their departure as a transfer and they demanded from Leganés the 10 million euros of their clause. Finally, Michael He will continue on loan at Lega until the end of the season. After June 30, the player will be free at the end of his tie with Valladolid.

Nine months of legal conflict

After his departure to Leganes, Valladolid initially denounced the footballer and Leganés in a subsidiary manner for breach of contract. Michael and your representative agency, International Bay, they reacted by denouncing the Valladolid for unfair dismissal.

Spanish legislation gives priority to labor causes for complaints by workers to avoid situations of abuse by employers, which allowed that, despite being presented later, the complaint of the footballer was judged first and not that of the Valladolid, which was the one that started this judicial conflict.

The first hearing of the trial took place on April 15 at the Courts of Valladolid The footballer himself, who was absent from training that morning, along with Margarita Garay and Gustavo Cañizares, his representatives from Bay. On the part of the Pucelana entity was Miguel Ángel Gómez, sports director, who attended as a witness, while on the part of Leganés they were present Felipe Moreno, maximum shareholder of the entity and Martin Ortega, its CEO and legal advisor, also as witnesses.

After that first hearing, the judge recommended that both parties reach an agreement to avoid the trial. This has happened. The resolution of this extrajudicial pact implies that the judge will not have to pass any sentence. The cause is annulled and the terms of the agreement, therefore, will not be public unless the parties wish to air them. This agreement also annuls the complaint presented by Valladolid to Miguel. Its celebration will no longer be necessary and thus puts an end to nine months of tension.