The speed at which digital evolution is happening is unstoppable, and banks are working to not be left behind. Only in this way will you be able to anticipate new customer digital habits, create new products and services, and improve the usability and functionality of the applications you already offer. Edmon Pallerola, Chief Operation Officer (COO) of Vall Banc, who has been directing the comprehensive digital transformation process in which the Andorran entity is immersed for six months.

The challenge facing this bank, founded in 2015, with a business very focused on private banking and investments, is ambitious: to become the leading digital bank in Andorra this year. To achieve this, Vall Banc will migrate throughout this spring its entire technological infrastructure to the RSI digital macro platform, which is already used by 75 financial institutions with a very high level of user experience satisfaction.

This platform has more than eight million clients that carry out an average of 5,000 million transactions per year, and is the perfect solution for medium-sized banks such as Vall Banc, since it allows them to compete on equal terms with large corporations . The protection of all user data is also assured. “Investments in this field are very high. Sharing that cost with other entities allows you to guarantee a level of information security that only top-tier banks can have ”, confirm from Vall Banc.

“This decision will allow us to be more agile and efficient. From now on, Vall Banc clients will be able to access a series of services, innovative products and applications that, by ourselves, we could not develop. They will thus enjoy a clearly exclusive and differentiating digital offer, never seen before in Andorran banking ”, explains Pallerola.

The most advanced tools

The technology is in the own core of Vall Banc business since it was born. It is currently the only entity in the Principality that uses the most advanced risk management and portfolio building tool, BlackRock’s Aladdin platform. And in the coming months it will multiply innovative applications and services at the speed demanded by its customers, who occupy a prominent place in the bank’s digitization roadmap. “Innovation and digital transformation force us to reinvent ourselves to change the model,” says the COO of Vall Banc.

The people who make up the organization – managers and employees – play an even more important role in this digitization process. “They must be professionals always willing to evolve, who do not have static beliefs in the financial world burned down. On the contrary, we need very dynamic, intelligent people, capable of getting out of their comfort zone, with a very open mind and who embrace change, because the market in which we move is so fast that if you are not able to adapt to that change, you will immediately become obsolete and you will end up becoming extinct ”, continues the manager.

The sector is always in continuous renewal and innovation to give the user the best satisfactory experience, adapting to new habits and customer needs. The process is unstoppable Edmon Pallerola, Chief Operation Officer (COO) of Vall Banc

Increasing the internal efficiency of the entity and its productivity is another of the objectives pursued by banking with digitization. To achieve this, banks must use artificial intelligence (AI) in their daily processes and all the potential provided by new technologies: user identification, facial and voice recognition, language processing, machine learning …

Because the digital transformation process never ends. “Neither is the banking one, since it is an indefinite and infinite task. The sector is always in continuous renewal and innovation to give the user the best satisfactory experience, adapting to new habits and customer needs, which are constantly changing. The process is unstoppable and in it, we all win ”, concludes Pallerola.