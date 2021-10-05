There may be a possibility that Square Enix is preparing a new game-related title Valkyrie Profile.

In Japan, the company filed trademarks for the name Valkyrie Elysium. There are listings for both the Japanese and English versions of the title.

There have been four Valkyrie Profile games so far. Two are main chapters in the series, while the other two are spin-offs. The original game and Valkyrie Profile 2 first appeared on PlayStation platforms. The first game then ended up on PSP, Android and Apple iOS under the name Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth after launch. Valkyrie Profile 2 only appeared on PS2 worldwide. Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume is a DS exclusive and is a strategic RPG rather than a turn-based JRPG.

Of the Valkyrie Profile games, Valkyrie Anatomy: The Origin is the most recent. It is a mobile role-playing game launched worldwide. However, Square Enix closed it in August 2020.

Although the Valkyrie Elysium brand is new, it may take a while to find out what it might mean. Square Enix registered the Chocobo GP trademark in March 2021, then announced the full game at Nintendo Direct in September 2021. It claimed the The First Soldier trademark in January 2021, then revealed the game a month later in February 2021.

Source: Siliconera.