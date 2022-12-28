Initially released in 1999 for the first PlayStation under the name VALKYRIE PROFILE, VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH sees the light for the first time in 2007 (in Europe) as a remastered version of the title for PlayStation Portable (PSP)including new pre-rendered videos at various points in the story and several improvements to the game’s voiceover and English localization.

This December 22nd the title returned once again as an “updated port” for consoles PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Store. The game is available at a base price of €19.99, as well as being free for all owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition of VALKYRIE ELYSIUM (here our review).

Title: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

Analyzed version: PlayStation 4 (EU)

Gender: Action RPGs

Players: 1

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX

Developer: tri-Ace

Language: English (text), Japanese or English (voiceover)

Exit date: December 22, 2022

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: nobody

Note: free for all owners of the Digital Deluxe Edition of VALKYRIE ELYSIUM

We reviewed VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH with a PlayStation code provided to us for free by SQUARE ENIX via PLAION.

In the village of Coriandera 14-year-old girl named Platin lives with his cruel parents. The village is going through difficult times and his friend Lucian she learns that her parents are going to sell her into slavery. The two try to escape, but accidentally end up in the weeping lily meadow, where Platin dies from toxic pollen. The Valkyrie Lenneth so he wakes up Asgardcommissioned by the god Odin and from the goddess Freya to recruit Einherjar for their war with the Vanir and the coming of Ragnarok. His first recruits are the princess Jelanda and the mercenary Arngrimbut along the way, Lenneth he learns the tragic stories of the people he comes in contact with, slowly distracting himself from his duty as a Valkyrie.

The birth of the first Valkyrie

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETHwe can tell right away, it is certainly one of the best ways to discover the beginnings of the saga VALKYRIE PROFILE, especially if you’ve never had the opportunity to play it on past consoles. If many angular corners have been smoothed in the new port, the main plot of the work has remained totally unchanged, with about thirty hours needed to complete it and discover one of the three endings made available to the player. From the main menu there is also the item “Prologue“, to experience a short portion of the game that aims to introduce players to the various protagonists who will accompany them during the adventure as well as view the past of Lenneth. All those who have never set their hands on the adventure of the iconic Valkyrie will also be able to discover a high replayability of the titleas the difficulty remains almost unchanged (unless you use guides or you already know the main events of the game) in obtaining the best ending for our protagonist, prompting the player to try and try again to discover the many secrets hidden behind the main plot.

To accompany us during the adventure we will find the trusted warriors chosen by Lenneth, the Einherjar, twenty in total and each one endowed with very singular characteristics. However, recruiting them all will not be a simple undertaking, in fact the game will be divided into periods which, once they have passed, will inevitably trigger the next chapter of the game, until you reach the eighth and final chapter. Every time that Lenneth he will be inside the general map of the world he will be able to use his powers to “feel” where his presence is required, unlocking missions in dangerous dungeons or subplots that will unlock new allies after living their last moments of life. Self Lenneth should no longer feel areas in which it is required, we will be able to rest to move faster to the next chapter or roam freely around the map and the various areas present, for example returning to the places of death of our allies, often discovering important relics.

Train yourself of the gods

The combat system of VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH is one of the strengths of the title, placing itself as a great evolution of the turn-based combat we are used to in the old JRPGs. Combat takes place by pressing the four action buttons on the pad (one for each member in the party) and which consume a particular stamina bar above each character and which indicates how many hits they can inflict in that round. Each attack that we are going to launch will consume a precise number of segments, allowing us to fight until it is exhausted, where it will be possible to recharge it automatically waiting for the next turn. Through the “Skill” item dedicated to each character, we will be able to unlock new combat techniques and spells, new skills and increase various parameters such as attack, vitality or intelligence. The points to upgrade the characters will be obtainable every time we advance in level through the accumulation of experience, obtainable by completing the fights or environmental puzzles present in the dungeons. The most unique feature present in the gameplay is revealed in the personal traits customization of each characterwhere we will be able to increase, for example, their courage, confidence, self-esteem and many other parameters that will make them real heroes suitable for Valhalla.

The special skills will instead be equipped in the appropriate section, allowing each character to possess only one skill at a time and which will replace the normal basic attack, leaving us total freedom on the choice of each individual attack. It will be our choice whether to attack the selected enemy with all party members at once inflicting more damage or whether to wait between one attack and another by alternating between the various opponents. This not only allows us to create our own custom combos, choosing every single attack in succession that we are going to perform, but also to adapt each of the party members to the style we prefer most. Furthermore, it will not be possible to attack enemies placed in the lower rows with melee characters, which can only be attacked with, for example, wizards and archers. Reaching a high number of hits in succession also unlocks a special attack, unique to each team member, characterized by a more scenic effect than normal hits.

Each character also has several equipment slots: one for the weapon, one for each piece of armor, and five for accessories and carryable items. Weapons and armor are different for each party member, each with a unique fighting style. We will find for example Lenneth with the ability to equip either a one-handed sword or a ranged bow, or Jelanda with his function as a magician for the party, equipped with destructive magic from the early stages of the title. In the game there will also be “guests”, particular characters who will join our group only for a short period of time and who will fight alongside us. We will be able to bring a maximum of four party members with us at a time, even if they can be switched at any time.

The new edition

The new port of VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH it stands as an intermediary between the older PSP version and the slightly more updated version present on smartphones. In fact, the PSP version did not render the textures of the maps and dungeons, simply cropping the screen images and enlarging them to fit the handheld console screen, causing a serious blur in some areas. It also removed the anime opening cinematic in favor of a pre-rendered cinematic. Similarly, some key story sequences were animated and made visible at any time on the title screen under the heading “Gallery” once unlocked in the story. All this is also present in the new edition for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but it lacks any automatic battle mechanism or other minor changes added to the mobile version of the game, such as improved character portraits. However, this new version includes a gameplay rewind mode, allowing us to return to a stage that has just passed at any time to change the course of events, as well as a quick save and load option.

In fact, within the title we find two separate saving and loading sections, one that we could define as internal and another that we could define as external. We will be able to load the current game from the main title screen, thus finding ourselves at the last save crystal present in the game, while once in the game we will be able to load another internal save again and resume from the exact point where we interrupted the game, allowing us to enjoy the title with greater relaxation instead of incessantly looking for a save point.

Also present inside is a dual graphics mode, with two separate filters, one that seems to replicate a CRT display mode (that is, to replicate the characteristics of old monitors and televisions equipped with a CRT) and the other that seems to leave the game sprites (such as 2D objects or interface icons).

Who do we recommend VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH to?

VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH is certainly a product aimed at those who feel nostalgia for the first work that came out about fifteen years ago on the PSP or who were intrigued by the events of Mary in VALKYRIE ELYSIUM and would like to delve into the intricate world of VALKYRIE PROFILE. Through the excellent work done on the past edition, the title now conforms more closely to what we would expect from a possible remastered, making it far more accessible than the PSP version and more enjoyable than the mobile version.

The new additions to the PSP version make it more accessible

Fun and different turn-based JRPG combat system

The main plot is one of the most fascinating in the gaming world… …But the lack of localization in Italian leads to not enjoying it fully

The dated style can heavily affect the overall experience

Confusing for those unfamiliar with the genre