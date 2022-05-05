The developer Area Zero stated that the next title belonging to the series Touhou Projectthat is to say Valkyrie of Phantasmwill have a renamed version Prelude and will be distributed on May 8 during the nineteenth edition of Retaisai (an annual festival dedicated to the series).

The game will be sold via a redeemable code, while a digital release is scheduled for an unspecified date after the event. This version of the title, a high-flying action that remained for a long period in stand-by at the development level, will be executable on operating systems Windows 8, Windows 10 And Windows 11. A complete overview of this prelude is provided directly on the official site.

It was also made official that after the Retaisai the developers will release updates that will add content such as new attack spells, new abilities to enhance characters, general technical improvements and finally the story mode. At the same time, a new trailer was also released which we leave you below.

Valkyrie of Phantasm Prelude – Trailer

Source: Area Zero Street Gematsu