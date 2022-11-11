Publisher Square Enix announced with a trailer the availability of PC version (Steam) by Valkyrie Elysiumas well as that of new content for all versions.

“Now you can start your PC adventure by playing the protagonist, the Valkyrie, and enjoy a free update, which includes three new game content.”

L’free update is also available as a patch for the PS5 and PS4 versions (the PC version is already up to date). Let’s see what it contains:

“Hilde’s Revenge” Mode: After beating the base game, take on the role of Hilde and use her unique abilities to defeat powerful enemies;

Seraphic Gate: After beating the base game, you can challenge yourself with these arduous battles against time. By completing all levels, you will earn unique rewards;

Difficulty levels “Very difficult” and “Valkyrie”: those who want to face new challenges can try two even more difficult levels of difficulty.

We read the official description of the game:

In VALKYRIE ELYSIUM, the Father of All, supreme god and ruler of all that exists, entrusts the fate of the world to a young Valkyrie, who will face various enemies and must use a variety of weapons, magic and powers of her allies to stop the Ragnarok, or the destruction of the world. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM returns to its roots with the music of celebrated Motoi Sakuraba, as it takes the series to a new level with a new direction and classic combat mechanics, including special movements and combo systems, reworked for action RPG.

If you’re interested in learning more, read our Valkyrie Elysium review.