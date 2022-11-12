With a little wait compared to the release PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 (here our review), finally the title VALKYRIE ELYSIUM it has also become available in version PCproposed on the famous platform Steam.

The title already enjoys a free update that offers three new contents, such as Hilde’s Revenge And Seraphic Gate, unlocked upon completion of the base game, and two additional difficulty levels. This update was already released earlier this month for versions PlayStation.

VALKYRIE ELYSIUM IS NOW AVAILABLE ON PC (STEAM) Free update available with new game content for Console and PC players MILAN (11 November 2022) – SQUARE ENIX® announced that VALKYRIE ELYSIUM™ is now available on PC (STEAM®). To find out more, watch the new trailer for VALKYRIE ELYSIUM here: https://youtu.be/Zh3bAVYuKPo The free update for PC and console includes the following three content: "Hilde's Revenge" Mode: After beating the base game, take on the role of Hilde and use her unique abilities to defeat powerful enemies;

Seraphic Gate: After beating the base game, you can challenge yourself with these arduous battles against time. By completing all levels, you will earn unique rewards;

Difficulty levels “Very difficult” and “Valkyrie”: those who want to face new challenges can try two even more difficult levels of difficulty. In VALKYRIE ELYSIUMthe Father of All, supreme god and ruler of all that exists, entrusts the fate of the world to a young Valkyrie, who will face various enemies and must use a series of weapons, magic and powers of her allies to stop Ragnarok, that is the destruction of the world. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM returns to its roots with the music of celebrated Motoi Sakuraba, as it takes the series to a new level with a new direction and classic combat mechanics, including special movements and combo systems, reworked for action RPG. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM is now available for PS5, PS4 and PC (STEAM). You can also download a free demo * on PS5 and PS4. For more information, please visit: http://valkyrieelysium.square-enix-games.com/

