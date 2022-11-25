VALKYRIE ELYSIUMlast epic from the license plate SQUARE ENIX And Soleilhas now also come up pc this 11 November (here ours review of VALKYRIE ELYSIUM PS4 version). On the occasion of the release, free DLCs were released that can be downloaded with the latest patch made available. Free VALKYRIE ELYSIUM DLC will also be bundled with the release of the PC edition for all players.

The update makes available two new endgame contents: “Hilde’s Revenge” And “The seraphic door“, as well as two new difficultiesbut let’s see together the news in detail.

Another Valkyrie

“Hilde’s Revenge“, DLC selectable within the main game menu, will see the Valkyrie Hilde cross the realms already faced previously with the Valkyrie Maria to get her revenge against Odin. Unlike the main campaign, here we will not find ourselves surrounded by a deep storyline, but only by the succession of frantic fights, making the combat system (specially created for Hilde) the focus of the entire DLC. The “new” Valkyrie will have a long halbeard equipped with fast and powerful combos, which we will be able to activate by repeatedly pressing the square button when the weapon shines (mechanical not present in the main game). Furthermore, unlike the Valkyrie Maria, Hilde will not possess Einherjar, but rather four servants of the elemental shadows, capable of covering the same role. However, we will again find the Divine Arts to accompany us on the road to revenge, without forgetting the various upgrades applicable both to the Valkyrie and to her weapon.

At the pinnacle of craftsmanship

Also present in Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeriathe seraphic door represents the best way to demonstrate your skills within the title. This “arena” is made up of 20 floors that can be tackled in rapid succession, but with a small peculiarity: our equipment will change on each floor, forcing us to have to find the right strategy to defeat all the enemies present in the shortest possible time. In fact, on each floor we will get a variation of: weapons, consumables, life bar, Divine Arts bar, summoning bar, Einherjar and usable powers. However, the fight will not have a time limit, we will only be timed for the duration of the 20 floors, prompting the player to perfect his technique with each new attempt. Finally, always in our favor, we will be able to notice that our equipment (in case we have to die and start over from the first floor) will remain the same for each run, thus allowing us to improve without the hindrance of a mechanic based on random equipment.

Greater than the gods

The latest added content instead concerns the difficulty in game. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM in fact, it proved to be very simple even at the maximum difficulty initially available, leading the developers to release two new difficulties: “Very difficult” And “Valkyrie“. Both new difficulties will lead us to play much more carefully, carefully choosing the various upgrades available for Maria, as well as using our Einherjar and divine powers sparingly.