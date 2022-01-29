From today and until January 30thor rather all this weekend, subscribers to the service Xbox Live Gold And Game Pass Ultimate they will have fun with Valkyria Chronicles 4 thanks to Free Play Days. What if you like her? In this regard, the stock is currently discounted on Xbox One both in standard version and in Complete Editionrespectively sold to € 11.99 And € 14.99.

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is also available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch And PCand although these versions do not enjoy a Free Play Daysthe game is still on sale for all interested (except the Switch version).

If you are interested in knowing our opinions on the matter, you can read the appropriate review!

Source: Microsoft Street Siliconera