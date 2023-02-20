Monday, February 20, 2023
Valkeakoski shooting | The investigation was completed: This is known about the truck shooting

February 20, 2023
Homeland|Valkeakoski shooting

The October shooting in Valkeakoski ended with the death of one man from Pirkanmaa born in the 1990s and the wounding of another.

In Valkeakoski The investigation into the truck shooting that took place on October 31 has been completed. The police suspect a man from Pirkanmaa, born in the 21st century, of murder and two attempted murders, and his 60-year-old father of two attempted murders.

The October shooting in Valkeakoski ended with the death of one man from Pirkanmaa born in the 1990s and the wounding of another at the truck rest area in Niementie. Father and son were arrested shortly after the incident.

The two car municipalities had agreed on a meeting place to clarify past events. The meeting progressed into a fight and then a shooting. According to Aamulehti’s information, the suspected man born in the 21st century had shot the deceased with a licensed semi-automatic shotgun intended for hunting. The fatal injuries and those of the wounded were gunshot wounds. The gunshot wounds of the deceased came from shotguns.

In addition, a .22 caliber miniature revolver intended for hunting was used in the shooting.

In addition to the father and son, a five-person car crew was involved in the shooting. Four of them are now suspected of assault.

Is it out of the question that someone else in the car party had weapons?

“There have been arguments about the matter along the way, but what is written in the minutes has a certain threshold. No sufficient grounds have been found to suspect such a thing on their part,” the head of the investigation Sakari Tuominen says.

in the 60s the birth father is no longer suspected of the murder, but his son has been identified as the suspected shooter. The father was released from pre-trial detention in December citing reasons of reasonableness. The boy is still imprisoned.

The police will not comment on the motives of the shooting. Earlier, the police commented that they had gone to the circulation to settle old grudges.

