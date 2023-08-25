Edia announced that the anthology VALIS: The Phantom Soldier Collection III For Nintendo Switchalready announced last month, will be launched in Japan next December 7th in regular and limited edition. The Collector’s Edition includes a physical copy of the game, the soundtrack on two CDs, a collector’s card and the memorial book “My Dear Maiden”.
The Phantom Soldier Collection III will include the following titles:
- The Phantom Soldier Valis (Dec 1986, PC-8801, mkIISR)
- The Phantom Soldier Valis (August 1987, Famicom)
- Valis: The Phantom Soldier (July 1989, MSX2)
- Valis III (March 1991, Mega Drive)
- SuperValis IV (March 1992, Super Famicom)
VALIS: The Phantom Soldier Collection III – Trailer
