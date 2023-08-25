Edia announced that the anthology VALIS: The Phantom Soldier Collection III For Nintendo Switchalready announced last month, will be launched in Japan next December 7th in regular and limited edition. The Collector’s Edition includes a physical copy of the game, the soundtrack on two CDs, a collector’s card and the memorial book “My Dear Maiden”.

The Phantom Soldier Collection III will include the following titles:

The Phantom Soldier Valis (Dec 1986, PC-8801, mkIISR)

(Dec 1986, PC-8801, mkIISR) The Phantom Soldier Valis (August 1987, Famicom)

(August 1987, Famicom) Valis: The Phantom Soldier (July 1989, MSX2)

(July 1989, MSX2) Valis III (March 1991, Mega Drive)

(March 1991, Mega Drive) SuperValis IV (March 1992, Super Famicom)

Let’s see the trailer below.

VALIS: The Phantom Soldier Collection III – Trailer

Source: Edia Street Gematsu