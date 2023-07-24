Edia he announced VALIS: The Phantom Soldier Collection IIIthird collection of titles in the saga for Nintendo Switch. It will include the following titles:
- The Phantom Soldier Valis (Dec 1986, PC-8801, mkIISR)
- The Phantom Soldier Valis (August 1987, Famicom)
- Valis: The Phantom Soldier (July 1989, MSX2)
- Valis III (March 1991, Mega Drive)
- SuperValis IV (March 1992, Super Famicom)
A crowdfunding campaign is underway for its publication on makuke.
Source: Edia Street Gematsu
#VALIS #Phantom #Soldier #Collection #III #announced #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply