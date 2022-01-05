Limited Run Games unveiled the two physical editions it will release in the West for VALIS: The Fantasm Soldier Collection. Starting with the next one January 7 it will be possible to pre-order within the site the $ 39.99 Standard Edition (about € 35) and the $ 89.99 Limited Edition (about € 80). It will also be possible to purchase a collectible vinyl dedicated to the franchise at the introductory price of $ 59.99 (approximately € 53).







Source: Limited Run Games Street Gematsu

