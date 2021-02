Kamila Valieva won the women’s figure skating competition at the Russian Figure Skating Cup final.

On the sum of the two programs, the skater scored 238.00 points.

The second and third places were taken by Maya Khromykh (235, 96) and Daria Usacheva (229.71).

Competitions are held in Moscow.

Previously, figure skater Evgeny Semenenko became the winner in men’s single skating. Among sports pairs, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov won.