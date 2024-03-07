The Ministry of Sports expelled Valieva, disqualified for doping, from the Russian national team

The Russian Ministry of Sports has excluded figure skater Kamila Valieva from the national team. This is reported by RIA News citing a source familiar with the situation.

As the source learned, the expulsion of the 17-year-old athlete was carried out according to the rules of the ministry.

It was previously reported that Valieva, suspended for doping, is still on the Russian national team. According to the order of the Ministry of Sports, federations must send a notice of the exclusion of such an athlete from the team within 10 days from the date of the decision on disqualification.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport disqualified Valieva for four years. The period of suspension is counted from the moment a positive test for trimetazidine is taken – December 25, 2021.