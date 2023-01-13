RUSADA deprived figure skater Kamila Valieva of the gold of the Russian Championship-2022

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has annulled the result of the figure skater Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Russian Championship. About it reported released by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Valieva lost the gold of the national championship, which she won on December 25, 2021. Thus, after the redistribution of awards, the gold medal will go to Alexandra Trusova, the silver will go to Anna Shcherbakova, and the bronze to Adelia Petrosyan.

RUSADA informed WADA of Valieva’s innocence

On November 13, WADA announced that it had received information from RUSADA about Valieva’s acquittal. In a message from the Russian side, the skater was called innocent of violating anti-doping rules.

WADA expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the investigation

“WADA has requested a copy of the full reasoned decision, which it will review along with the case file to determine whether the decision is in accordance with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code. However, based on the elements of the case with which WADA is already familiar, the agency is concerned about the finding of “no fault or negligence,” the organization said in a statement. The agency stressed that they would appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Russia supported the decision of RUSADA

Honored coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova positively assessed the result of the investigation. Her words convey “Match TV”.

There is still justice in this world. And there are decent people who made such a decision. What’s next? Gotta rejoice over everything Tatyana Tarasova

Coach Alexander Zhulin in conversation with “Championship” expressed the hope that WADA will also justify Valieva.

At least some positive news appeared throughout the year. Will hope Alexander Zhulin

Journalist Dmitry Guberniev noted that he believes in Valieva’s innocence, but she will have to fight for her full acquittal. He is quoted “Championship”.

This is an adversarial process: we will prove that she is innocent, they will prove that she is guilty. Whose arguments are more compelling, that side will win. I also believe that Camila is innocent – she is a wonderful athlete, but the case is not trivial, so we’ll see See also Government crisis, Draghi resignation hypothesis: what happens Dmitry Guberniev

In November, WADA referred Valieva’s case to CAS

On November 8, WADA, expressing concern about the delay in the Valieva case and the postponement of hearings in RUSADA, referred the case to CAS. The organization demanded to disqualify the athlete for four years from the date of the decision, cancel her results starting from December 25, 2021 and deprive her of all medals and prize money.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) supported WADA’s decision. The organization hoped that CAS would not delay the process.

Valieva was at the center of a doping scandal during the 2022 Olympics. In Beijing, the figure skater won gold in the team competition as part of the Russian national team, but two days later it became known that traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in her sample dated December 25, 2021. The athlete was able to take part in the individual tournament by decision of CAS and took fourth place. However, the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament was never held.