Figure skater Kamila Valieva reported from the concert of the group Filatov & Karas

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tried her hand at journalism. The athlete’s report is available on YouTube– channel “News First”.

Valieva took part in filming for the TV channel “Music of the First” at the concert of the group Filatov & Karas. The figure skater talked with both the musicians themselves and the audience.

17-year-old Valieva is the world champion among juniors and European champion among adults. At the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, a figure skater as part of the Russian team won the team tournament, but the award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners was not held due to a doping scandal involving her participation. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in Valieva’s sample from December 2021.

Hearings in Valieva’s case began on September 26, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport postponed them until November. Four parties took part in the meetings – the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, the International Olympic Committee, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the figure skater herself.