Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva starred in a kebab commercial. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

In the video, the athlete stands at the grill and turns over meat skewered. “Today I decided to take a day of rest and go into nature. Nature is the best place for relaxation and delicious barbecue,” Valieva said in the video.

On June 4, it became known that Valieva would take part in Tatyana Navka’s ice show on July 22. This will be her first time on the ice since her suspension.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) suspended Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater’s sample from December 2021.