Valieva said that it is difficult for her to maintain a conversation with non-sports people

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva spoke about the difficulties of life outside of professional sports. Her words are quoted by Forbes.

She noted that sometimes it is difficult for her to maintain a conversation in companies where people are not connected with sports. “Because, roughly speaking, you did not see this – because you were training. You did not read this – because you were recovering from training and did not have time for this,” Valieva said.

The figure skater also compared herself to a blind kitten. “But over time, you begin to understand more about what they are talking about. It’s like it gives you an incentive not to stop at just sports,” Valieva emphasized.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) banned Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules. Traces of the banned drug trimetazidine were found in the skater’s sample from December 2021. She was stripped of her gold medals from the European Championships, the Russian Championships, and the 2022 Olympic Team Tournament (along with the entire Russian team).