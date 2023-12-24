Valieva presented a demonstration performance to the soundtrack to the series “The Boy’s Word”

Figure skater Kamila Valieva presented a new exhibition number at the Russian Championships 2024. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The program began with a medley: “Comet” by Jony, “Winter in the Heart” by the group “My Michelle”, as well as the composition “At Dawn” were performed. Next, the athlete skated to the soundtrack to the series “The Boy’s Word” – the song “Pyala” by the group “Aigel”.