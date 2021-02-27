Kamila Valieva leads after the short program in the final of the Russian Figure Skating Cup, which is being held in Moscow, reports TASS…

As specified, the athlete received 88.71 points for her performance. The second place is taken by Daria Usacheva with a score of 79.12 points, the third is Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (77.74).

The skater’s free program will be presented on Sunday.

First place among men after short program is occupied by Evgeny Semenenko, who scored 94.95 points. Also in the top three are Andrey Mozalev and Pyotr Gumennik.

Recall that in December, at the fifth stage of the Russian Cup, Valiev scored 254.86 points for two rentals, surpassing the world record in the free program and in total points. However, its results will not be ratified by the International Skating Union, since these competitions are not held under the auspices of the organization.