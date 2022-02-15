Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva became the leader in the short program at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

For her rental, the 15-year-old athlete received 82.16 points. In second place is another Russian Anna Shcherbakova with 80.20 points. Third place went to Japanese Kaori Sakamoto with 79.84 points. Russian Alexandra Trusova finished fourth with 74.60 points.

The skater’s free program will be shown on February 17. The start of the competition is at 13:00 Moscow time. The Beijing Olympic Games will last until February 20.

On February 14, the International Olympic Committee announced that it would refuse to award medals at the end of the individual women’s tournament if Valieva was among the winners. The athlete passed a positive doping test on December 25, 2021 and is participating in the Olympics following the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.