Proposal deadline and value that will be removed from the ceiling still do not have convergence even between allied parties

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannadmitted this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) that the divergences around the term of validity of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) is “the biggest noise” of the negotiations around the text. The proposal, which would be filed in the Senate this Wednesday (Nov. 23), should only be officially presented at the end of the week.

“Today this is the biggest noise we have within the National Congress, but I have repeated that Congress will have the sensitivity, as a House that is in politics, that is representative of the people, to have a solution that is more lasting, that we have predictability”, said.

The transitional government defends that the proposal is valid for 4 years, but the so-called Centrão has been pressing its feet so that the validity is only 1 year. Members of allied parties proposed a middle-term solution, valid for 2 years.

For Gleisi, if the deadline remains in 1 year, the legislative path “almost not justified” because there would be other ways of ensuring the payment of the Auxílio Brasil at the current level of BRL 600 per month.

The tendency, however, is for the text of the PEC to be presented with a period of 4 years, which should be reduced during the course of the proposal in Congress. The text, which would be filed this Wednesday (23.nov) in the Senate, should only be made official at the end of the week.

“We will have more time to talk. And as the processing of the PEC does not depend on it being filed today and starting the processing today, which only starts next week, we have this deadline of 24 hours, 48 ​​hours, to present. The idea is for us to build a greater consensus on this and not so short an exit”said Gleisi.

O Power360 it also found that the amount of R$ 198 billion to be withdrawn from the spending ceiling is not a consensus even among the allied parties. There are those who defend lesser values. Centrão leaders advocate that the resource to be withdrawn be up to R$ 80 billion.

In the morning, Gleisi participated in the 3rd meeting of the Political Council of the transition, held at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), seat of the transitional government. The discussion about the PEC was the main theme. Members of 14 parties participated:

ACT

FORWARD

Guilherme Italo

Deputy Sebastião Oliveira

PSDB CITIZENSHIP FEDERATION

Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship)

Deputy Alex Manente (Citizenship)

Deputy Adolfo Viana (PSDB)

MDB

Senator Jader Barbalho

Senator Renan Calheiros

Senator Eduardo Braga

Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões

B’s PC

Luciana Santos

Deputy Renildo Calheiros

PDT

Deputy André Figueiredo

PROS

Felipe Espirito Santo

Senator Zenaide Maia

Deputy Weliton Prado

Senator Telmário Mota

PSB

Governor Paulo Câmara

Deputy Bira do Pindaré

Senator Dario Berger

psd

Deputy Antonio Brito

Senator Nelson

Senator Carlos Favaro

Deputy Expedito Netto

PSOL

Juliano Medeiros

Deputy Sâmia Bonfim

Deputy Rebeca Neto

PT

Deputy Reginaldo Lopes

Senator Paulo Rocha

Deputy José Guimaraes

Deputy Marcio Macedo

Senator Rogerio Carvalho

Senator Fabiano Contarato

PV

Eduardo Brandão

Deputy Bacelar

Deputy Aliel Machado

NETWORK

Wesley Diogenes

Congresswoman Joenia Wapichana

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues

SOLIDARITY