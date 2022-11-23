Proposal deadline and value that will be removed from the ceiling still do not have convergence even between allied parties
The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannadmitted this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) that the divergences around the term of validity of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) is “the biggest noise” of the negotiations around the text. The proposal, which would be filed in the Senate this Wednesday (Nov. 23), should only be officially presented at the end of the week.
“Today this is the biggest noise we have within the National Congress, but I have repeated that Congress will have the sensitivity, as a House that is in politics, that is representative of the people, to have a solution that is more lasting, that we have predictability”, said.
The transitional government defends that the proposal is valid for 4 years, but the so-called Centrão has been pressing its feet so that the validity is only 1 year. Members of allied parties proposed a middle-term solution, valid for 2 years.
For Gleisi, if the deadline remains in 1 year, the legislative path “almost not justified” because there would be other ways of ensuring the payment of the Auxílio Brasil at the current level of BRL 600 per month.
The tendency, however, is for the text of the PEC to be presented with a period of 4 years, which should be reduced during the course of the proposal in Congress. The text, which would be filed this Wednesday (23.nov) in the Senate, should only be made official at the end of the week.
“We will have more time to talk. And as the processing of the PEC does not depend on it being filed today and starting the processing today, which only starts next week, we have this deadline of 24 hours, 48 hours, to present. The idea is for us to build a greater consensus on this and not so short an exit”said Gleisi.
O Power360 it also found that the amount of R$ 198 billion to be withdrawn from the spending ceiling is not a consensus even among the allied parties. There are those who defend lesser values. Centrão leaders advocate that the resource to be withdrawn be up to R$ 80 billion.
In the morning, Gleisi participated in the 3rd meeting of the Political Council of the transition, held at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), seat of the transitional government. The discussion about the PEC was the main theme. Members of 14 parties participated:
ACT
FORWARD
- Guilherme Italo
- Deputy Sebastião Oliveira
PSDB CITIZENSHIP FEDERATION
- Senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship)
- Deputy Alex Manente (Citizenship)
- Deputy Adolfo Viana (PSDB)
MDB
- Senator Jader Barbalho
- Senator Renan Calheiros
- Senator Eduardo Braga
- Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões
B’s PC
- Luciana Santos
- Deputy Renildo Calheiros
PDT
- Deputy André Figueiredo
PROS
- Felipe Espirito Santo
- Senator Zenaide Maia
- Deputy Weliton Prado
- Senator Telmário Mota
PSB
- Governor Paulo Câmara
- Deputy Bira do Pindaré
- Senator Dario Berger
psd
- Deputy Antonio Brito
- Senator Nelson
- Senator Carlos Favaro
- Deputy Expedito Netto
PSOL
- Juliano Medeiros
- Deputy Sâmia Bonfim
- Deputy Rebeca Neto
PT
- Deputy Reginaldo Lopes
- Senator Paulo Rocha
- Deputy José Guimaraes
- Deputy Marcio Macedo
- Senator Rogerio Carvalho
- Senator Fabiano Contarato
PV
- Eduardo Brandão
- Deputy Bacelar
- Deputy Aliel Machado
NETWORK
- Wesley Diogenes
- Congresswoman Joenia Wapichana
- Senator Randolfe Rodrigues
SOLIDARITY
- Jefferson Coriteac
- Deputy Paulinho da Força
#Validity #period #ceiling #block #advance #PEC
Leave a Reply