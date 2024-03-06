Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader, reacted strongly to statements by the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, about his disqualification for the presidential elections scheduled to take place on July 28 in Venezuela.

In a post on social media, where he republished a post by Leonardo Coutinho, columnist for People's GazetteCorina Machado accused Lula of “validating the abuses” of the Nicolás Maduro regime, pointing out that the Venezuelan dictator fears facing her at the polls.

“Crying, President Lula? Are you saying this because I'm a woman? You do not know me. I'm fighting to assert the rights of millions of Venezuelans who voted for me in the Primaries [da oposição] and the millions who have the right to do so in free presidential elections, where I will defeat [o ditador] Maduro”, wrote Corina on her official account on X (formerly Twitter).

“You are validating the abuses of an autocrat who violates the Constitution and the Barbados Agreement, which you say you support. The only truth is that Maduro is afraid to face me because he knows that the Venezuelan people are in the street with me today”, added the opponent who had her disqualification ratified by the Supreme Court of Venezuela, which is controlled by the Chavista regime.

Machado's statement came after Lula mentioned earlier that, when he was “prevented” from running in the 2018 presidential elections, he did not “cry” and nominated another candidate. The current Brazilian president could not run in 2018 because he had been convicted at that time of corruption and money laundering, therefore, he was included in the Clean Record Law.

“Here, in this country, I was prevented from running in the 2018 elections. Instead of crying, I nominated another candidate, who contested the elections. In Venezuela, the elections are scheduled for July 28th. Now, the question It's whether the election will be honest or not. I hope the elections are as democratic as possible,” said Lula.

Machado's political disqualification was criticized by several human rights organizations and countries, including the USA.

In recent months, Maduro has intensified his persecution against opponents and critics, arresting a large number of them on charges of having participated in an alleged “conspiracy” plan against his dictatorship.