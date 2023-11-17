Hugo Giallanza 17/11/2023 – 16:11 Share

Research shows that 98% of new businesses and startups fail within 5 years. But if you are entrepreneurthe opportunity to create something out of nothing is more important than playing a predictable, boring game.

As an entrepreneur, you are solely responsible for your success. Only you can inspire others with your vision; There is no better way to develop as a leader than experiencing the daily challenge of an entrepreneurial journey.

So how can we maximize our chances of success? Fortunately, in the last 10 years, several methodologies have emerged, whether empirical or scientific, that enhance a greater understanding of how to create a successful startup.

The pattern of successful startups

A startup is not a small version of a large company. How you manage a startup is different from how you manage an existing company. We know that in a traditional model, you have a comparative basis to target and develop your business model. As a startup, the search is constant but its vision and definition is amplified as its steps are established in each search and new validations of the business model are implemented.

Below you can visualize the “Startups Curve”, see that when the theme is happiness it seems to last a short time and or when it resumes it soon disappears quickly, but when the “fit” is found with the market that business soars and there is no point of reference in no other business to be able to compare.

Credit for “The Startup Curve” goes to Paul Graham, founder of YCombinator, one of the most successful venture capitalists in the world. Silicon Valley.

Founded in 2005 in Silicon Valley (USA), YCombinator (YC) is considered the largest accelerator in the world: more than 3,000 startups have gone through the program, including names like Airbnb, Twitch and Dropbox.

According to Paul Graham, every successful startup follows this pattern. They go through something called the “Trough of Sadness” where they don’t know if all their hard work will lead them to the dream they set out for themselves.

Most startups fail the Trough of Sorrow, some pivot and get to the part where something starts working, but only 2% reach Product Market Fit.

Product-market fit is when your startup finds a product that the market needs. This premise seems obvious, but it is more common to find entrepreneurs completely hypothesized and seduced by their solutions.

Once a startup finds Product/Market Fit, it grows quickly and looks like an overnight success. That’s when you see an entrepreneur on the cover of your favorite magazine. But no one reaches Product / Market Fit without first going through the Trough of Sorrow.

The dart method

Most startups fail because they waste time and money building something the customer doesn’t need.

Most entrepreneurs approach starting a business in the opposite way to best practices. They start by creating a “Big Idea” or solution first. Then they work backwards to figure out which customer problem it solves.

This way, there will definitely be 98 out of 100 disasters.

Because every customer has a problem and every problem has a solution, but not every solution solves a problem. Furthermore, not every problem has a customer who cares about solving it. A solution or problem without a passionate customer will never be a successful business.

The objective of the methodology is the first question:

Who is the customer I know best and can easily reach?”

When you already know the customer and can reach them easily, you can learn faster and access Product/Market Fit faster. Speed ​​is everything in a startup.

While passion in an idea is necessary to be an entrepreneur, passion for a customer is much more important. When you love your customer, a group of people with real problems, you will have a deeper motivation to succeed, some think, mobile first, device first, but good practice dictates that “people first” is essential to find the fit with the Marketplace.

Y combinator’s new business model validation methodology was developed to maximize your chances of success. We would rather every entrepreneur have a 98% chance of a small but successful business than a 2% chance of a large business. Many of the biggest entrepreneurs, like Tesla’s Elon Musk, for example, only made $22 million from their first business. His second business earned him $165 million, and his businesses after that made him a billionaire.

You have a lifetime to be an entrepreneur. Many entrepreneurs take five to ten years to start their first business and end up with no money in their bank account after all this time. We don’t want this to happen to you. While $5 million to $10 million won’t make you the next Elon Musk (immediately), it will change your life and open up a world of freedom for you in the future.

