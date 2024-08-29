The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation rejected the PAN’s challenge to prevent the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral Jurado, from assuming office as senator of the Republic, due to the existence of an arrest warrant against him issued by the state justice system, at the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

By resolving challenges from several parties tonight, the highest electoral court thus validated the seat for the former PAN member, nominated by Morena through the plurinominal route. Likewise, the Court rejected other challenges from Morena, with which it intended to prevent the PAN member Ricardo Anaya, former presidential candidate, also with an open criminal case against him, and against Lily Téllez from Sonora, from assuming the senatorship.

This decision follows the unanimous approval of the project by the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on August 23, which assigned 32 senatorial seats by Proportional Representation (PR).

With this allocation, the parties aligned with the Fourth Transformation (4T) reach a total of 83 seats in the Senate of the Republic.

Javier Corral Jurado, former governor of Chihuahua and one of those appointed, faces an outstanding arrest warrant related to a crime of embezzlement amounting to 98 million 600 thousand pesos.