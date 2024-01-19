Valica shareholders' meeting called

The extraordinary meeting of the shareholders of the company Valica SpA is convened, in single call, at the Notary's office Umberto ScialpiVia Pietro Tacchini 22, Rome 00197, and via audio/video conference connection through the Microsoft Teams platform, for the day February 6, 2024 at 3:00 pm to discuss and decide on the following:

Agenda

Proposal to approve the merger plan by incorporation of RDN Srl Unipersonale into Valica SpA, related and consequent resolutions; Varie ed eventuali[if–>

Participation in the Assembly

Pursuant to art. 83-sexies of Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998, n. 58 (“TUF”), those in whose favor the Company has received a specific communication from an authorized intermediary on the basis of the accounting evidence relating to the end of the accounting day of the seventh day of open market prior to the date set for the first call of the Meeting, i.e. 01.26.2024 (“Record date”).

Credit or debit entries made on the accounts after that date are not relevant for the purposes of legitimation to exercise the right to vote at the Meeting. Pursuant to art. 83-sexies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, the intermediary's communication must reach the Company by the end of the 3rd (third) open market day preceding the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by the end of 02.01.2024 ), without prejudice to the right to participate and vote if the communication is received by the Company after the aforementioned deadline, as long as it is before the start of the meeting. The instructions for participation in the Meeting by means of telecommunications will be made known by the Company to interested parties, in compliance with the regulatory provisions applicable for this eventuality.

Exercise of voting by proxy

Each person entitled to participate in the meeting can be represented by written proxy, in compliance with current legislation, by signing the proxy included at the bottom of the copy of the aforementioned communication issued by the intermediary. If the representative delivers or transmits a copy of the delegation to the Company, he must certify under his own responsibility the conformity of the delegation to the original and the identity of the delegating party. The proxy can be sent to the Company by registered mail to the Company's registered office or by electronic communication to the certified email address [email protected].

