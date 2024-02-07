Within Ubisoft's AA experiences there are quite memorable games, among the most iconic you could easily have Child of Light and also Valiant Hearts, The only problem with the latter is that its sequel arrived on a really unwanted platform, we are talking about mobile phones, specifically on Netflix. However, fans who wanted the lockdown to be missed can be happy, as a hint has emerged about its arrival on major consoles in the gaming industry.

According to what was said in the media, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home It has been listed for different platforms in the Brazilian classification. This will finally remove the proposal that the fans did not like, which only allowed testing it if the users subscribed to Netflix and also that it was limited to appearing on mobile phones and nowhere else.

It is worth mentioning that the game was originally released in February 2023, so it could be a timed exclusive between Netflix and the French company. The initial announcement was certainly disappointing for fans who were hoping for the sequel, so they'll be happy to know that the platforms will be changing soon. No dates have been given, but it is likely that the port will be discussed at events Ubisoft that take place sporadically.

This is the synopsis of the game:

“James joins the Harlem Hellfighters to search for his heroic older brother Freddie, while Anna tends to the wounded and broken,” reads the game's synopsis. Ernst, a German diver, and George, a British aviator, each face their own challenges, and Walt, the canine companion from the first game, returns to help players progress through exploration, puzzle-solving, and the action sequences.

Remember that Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is exclusively in Netflix.

Via: VGC

Editor's note: The first installment is quite entertaining, so it's time to give the sequel a second chance on worthwhile platforms. Now we just have to wait for the release date.