Friday, February 2, 2024
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home has been rated for PC in Korea

February 2, 2024
Valiant Hearts: Coming Home was classified For PC from the Korean rating board, but everything suggests that the game produced by Ubisoft is destined to arrive on consoles too, and in a short time.

Announced with a trailer at TGA 2022 by Ubisoft and Netflix, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home has arrived on devices iOS and Android exclusively free for subscribers to the streaming platform.

Apparently, however, the exclusivity agreement between the French company and Netflix should have concluded, hence the announcement of the arrival of Valiant Hearts: Coming Home on PC and console it could be made official soon.


