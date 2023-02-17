Valheimthe hugely popular Norse mythology-themed survival game that has sold more than ten million copies on Steam, has a release date officer on Xbox Series X/S and One: March 14, 2023. It will also be available at launch on Game Pass, to the delight of all subscribers.

The announcement was made with a new trailerreleased on the occasion of the currently ongoing IGN Fan Fest 2023, which you can see below.

The game will be in Game Preview (Xbox early access) and will have all the contents of the PC version.

Currently the development studio Iron Gate Studio is working on the new major update of Valheim, which will add the Ashlands biome. There had been talk of the imminence of the release date in recent days, but it had not been communicated.