Valheim has arrived on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S and the team has however said that there are no plans to port the game to other platforms, but exactly how long the exclusivity of the game on Microsoft consoles? The answer is 6 months.

The information comes from an email sent by Microsoft to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the launch of Valheim on Xbox. As you can see in the image just below, the email specifies that “the Xbox console exclusivity will extend for a limited time of six months“.

The Microsoft email linked to Valheim

Obviously the fact that the exclusivity is six months, in terms of the contract, does not automatically mean that the game will arrive on PlayStation and Switch immediately after the agreements expire. It could easily take longer, considering that Iron Gate Studio is not a big development team (the game was created by five people) and may prefer to take extra months to work on new versions. Adding versions of the game also means increasing the work required to publish future updates, so it’s something to consider for smaller studios.

Valheim is a sandbox survival video game by Swedish developer Iron Gate Studio and published by Coffee Stain Studios. Early Access was made available on February 2, 2021 for Linux and Windows users through Steam, and on March 14, 2023 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S users.

Finally, we leave you with our recent special dedicated to Valheim, at what point is Iron Gate’s Norse survival at the time of its release on Xbox?