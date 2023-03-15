Iron Gate Studios developers currently do not have no plan regarding further versions of Valheim in addition to PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, without however excluding the possibility of bringing their game to different platforms such as PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

This was confirmed by senior developer Jonathan Smårs during an interview with the Xbox Expansion podcast. When asked if Valheim will come to other consoles in the future, he replied: “Currently, we are only looking at Xbox, but never say never.”

For those unfamiliar with it, Valheim is an open world servival with RPG elements featuring a Viking setting. Just yesterday it was launched on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as Game Preview, basically in early access, and was added to the Xbox Game Pass catalog after being present for a long time in the PC Game Pass catalog.

We are therefore talking about a title that will be expanded and further refined over time, so it is understandable that at the moment the developers are focusing on the versions already available rather than creating new ones, which in any case could arrive at a later time.