It’s been a while since we checked in on Valheim’s sales figures: the game exploded out of nowhere in February, managing to shift a staggering 4m copies in only three weeks and reaching the 5m milestone in March. Well, we now have an update, as publisher Embracer Group has released its full year financial report. And yep, it looks like Valheim really helped boost those numbers.

According to the report, Valheim has now sold over 6.8m copies. Embracer Group doesn’t think the success will stop there, however, and expects the game to sell an additional 1m to 1.2m copies by “before the close of the current quarter ending June”.

Along with the success of Valheim, Embracer Group sold nearly 2m copies of road sim SnowRunner, along with over 2m copies of Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Re-Hydrated, and over 1m copies of Destroy All Humans. All of which meant net sales increased by 72 percent for the year (compared to April 2019 – March 2020). The last financial quarter, January to March 2021, also saw an increase of 80 percent compared to the same quarter last year, something Embracer Group largely attributes to Valheim. Not bad for a game that launched with only five developers working on it.

Following its hugely popular launch, Valheim has dropped down Steam’s most-played games chart, with this month’s peak player count reaching 95k (compared to the remarkable peak of 500k concurrent players it achieved in February). But that’s not surprising given it’s been several months since the game was released, and the player base is waiting for the first major update. That’s set to be Hearth and Home, and while we don’t know exactly what the update will contain (or when it will arrive), we do know a wooden bird is involved. Hopefully that will lead to some more raven reviews.