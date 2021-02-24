Valheim just can’t seem to stop reaching massive milestones, as after achieving a peak of 500k Steam users, it’s now sold over 4m copies. And it’s only been out for three weeks.

The early access survival game, made by a team of five people at Iron Gate Studio, hit the 4m mark earlier today – with the dev team once again thanking the player base for their support.

“I don’t think I have really had time to contemplate it,” said Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson. “I know that players like the game a lot, but at the same time I think that I can make something even better in the future. I’m looking forward to adding more content to the game, especially working on the remaining biomes.

“Our current roadmap only reaches the next biome and we hope to have it done by the end of the year, but it might very well take longer depending on how smooth the development will be. I really don’t want to stress the development, that never ends well. “

The game reached 2m copies sold on 15th February, and then 3m on the 19th. On 22nd February it reached 500k concurrent players, putting it up there with PUBG, CS: GO, Dota 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 as one of only five games to ever reach a peak of 500k players on Steam.

As mentioned by Svensson, Iron Gate has a roadmap detailing future updates for Valheim, although no dates have yet been set for when those features will be implemented (including that new Mistlands biome). In the meantime, players are keeping themselves entertained by launching themselves across the map with homebrew slingshots – or simply having a quiet time renovating huts.