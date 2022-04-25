Publisher Coffee Stain and developer Iron Gate Studio announced today that their Viking epic Valheim has surpassed 10 million units sold.

In a joint press release, the companies wrote: “[Siamo] pleased to reveal that Valheim has surpassed ten million copies sold just over a year after its release on Steam Early Access. ”On top of that, the companies also revealed that Valheim had a spike in contemporary players of 502,000.

“We never imagined Valheim would get this big, not even in our wildest dreams, and the past year has flown faster than we anticipated,” added Richard Svensson, CEO of Iron Gate Studio. “Our team has doubled since launch and knowing that Valheim is enjoyed by millions of players around the world honors us.”

Valheim

The CEO then went on to talk about Valheim’s future. “Our ambitions for the game have never been greater and development of Mistlands is well underway – we can’t wait to bring this mysterious new biome to the game.” While there are no details, the companies have promised players new weapons to create alongside this new biome. And, of course, even more enemies to fight with.

“Seeing Valheim’s journey through its first year of Early Access and being alongside Iron Gate has been an immense privilege,” said Albert Säfström, VP of Publishing at Coffee Stain.