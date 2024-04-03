Iron Gate has released a major patch for its Valheima survival game with a Nordic setting that continues to be particularly popular, with theupdate 0.217.46 which brings interesting adjustments to the mini-map, dungeon generation and portals.
The download and installation of patch 0.217.46 should therefore improve various aspects of the game, ranging from gameplay to content, up to the interfacetherefore it is a rather important update for all Valheim users, currently available on PC and expected on Xbox.
The patch corrects the mini-maps by acting on the cache files, it also allows mountains higher than level 200 in height to be correctly shown on the reduced map, which previously did not happen correctly, as well as avoiding the flickering that could emerge on some writings.
An ever-evolving survival game
The patch also fixes an issue where the dungeons were smaller and with loot of little value when these were generated by the system, and another issue with the portals is also fixed, which previously were still active and connected despite being destroyed.
Regarding specifically the Xbox versionthe patch corrects the possible block that could arise when suspending the game with the console in rest mode and fixes the related problem that prevented returning to the home screen, also corrects the display of the friends section in the server browser.
We remember the Ashlands presentation video published last December for Valheim, which continues to remain in its early access phase.
