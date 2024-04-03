Iron Gate has released a major patch for its Valheima survival game with a Nordic setting that continues to be particularly popular, with theupdate 0.217.46 which brings interesting adjustments to the mini-map, dungeon generation and portals.

The download and installation of patch 0.217.46 should therefore improve various aspects of the game, ranging from gameplay to content, up to the interfacetherefore it is a rather important update for all Valheim users, currently available on PC and expected on Xbox.

The patch corrects the mini-maps by acting on the cache files, it also allows mountains higher than level 200 in height to be correctly shown on the reduced map, which previously did not happen correctly, as well as avoiding the flickering that could emerge on some writings.