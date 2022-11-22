Valheim: Mistlandsthe long-awaited update that actually constitutes a big expansion for the Viking-themed survival game, it was published in trial version on the test servers, bringing with it a wide range of innovations that are also illustrated in the new one trailer visible below, which however may contain spoilers

It’s about a new area to explore which presents an unprecedented biome, thus staging a setting never seen before in the game. A preview of this substantial addition to the open world survival action can therefore be tried on the Valheim public test branch, which has represented a real phenomenon on Steam in recent months, achieving impressive notoriety in the face of a production of non- sure huge.

Within the new setting there are new monsters, creatures, weapons and game situations, but also some completely new systems from the point of view of gameplay, a new type of NPC and news also regarding crafting.

We can mention a few here featuresbut keep in mind that they could represent spoilers, even in this case.

A new magic system based on elements and blood magic is introduced in the game, obviously related in some way to Scandinavian mythology. Although a decidedly hostile new world is introduced, there will be new NPCs who will not limit themselves to attacking the protagonist, proposing themselves as neutral characters. In the new area you will also be able to see ruins of the Jotunn, the giants of Norse mythology, as well as the roots of Yggdrasil, new monsters and bosses and much more.

At this point we await an official release date for Valheim: Mistlands, considering that there have not yet been precise communications in this regard. We recall that Valheim has been available on PC Game Pass since last September, while it is subsequently also expected on Xbox.