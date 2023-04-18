Lead Designer Jonathan Smårs of Iron Gate Studios has revealed some new features coming for Valheimthe famous Viking-setting survival, which among other things should concern new game modes like Hardcore and Creative.

This information comes from a tweet from the developer, which also contains a short fragment of a video presentation on the new features planned for Valheim, still under development at Iron Gate, as you can see below.

There is nothing definitive yet, but among the unpublished things the new modes that seem to be in the works at the team stand out in particular. From what we can deduce also based on the short video, we see that the Hardcore mode, as easily understood, increases the difficulty game general.

“Combat is more difficult and monsters attack the base more often”, reads the description that appears before a few seconds in the video. “When you die everything you’re carrying and abilities are gone forever, you have no map and can’t use portals.” This Hardcore therefore seems to be a mode intended for the more experienced who want a particularly difficult challenge.

On the flip side, what appears to be referred to as Hammer Mode appears to be a Creative mode, much quieter and focused on construction. “You can build all buildings freely. There are no raids on the base and monsters don’t attack until provoked. Other difficulty settings are normal.”

It therefore seems that Iron Gate is preparing to insert two game modes that are placed on opposite sides of the spectrum in terms of difficulty and the gaming experience in general. Meanwhile, at the end of March we saw patch 0.214.300 arrive with Balanced Mode at 40fps and 1440p on Xbox. With the arrival on Xbox Game Pass, we have taken stock of the Norse survival of Iron Gate at the time of its release on Xbox.