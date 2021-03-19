Viking-themed co-op survival phenomenon Valheim has now thundered through the six millions copies sold barrier on Steam, and developer Iron Gate Studios is celebrating with a tiny tease of the game’s first major update.

Valheim has, of course, been a blistering success for the five-person studio; the game managed to shift an impressive 1m copies in its first week and, now, six weeks on, there’s still no sign of those numbers slowing any time soon.

“We are very honored to have gotten the opportunity to take part in several interviews, from podcasts and gaming newslets to Swedish television !,” Iron Gate said of its success in a new post. “It has been a hectic time, but worry not! We are of course still working on the game.”

The developer says it’s currently focussing on addressing high priority bugs and other key areas, including network issues and balance tweaks to Valheim’s notorious Deathsquito, and that a new patch is just waiting on an incoming Steam update.

A little further out, though, as revealed in Iron Gate’s initial development roadmap, is Valheim’s first major update, known as Hearth and Home. Details on the additions it’ll bring remain scarce, but the studio have you now offered an initial sneak peek, courtesy of its lead artist. It’s not a lot to go on, admittedly, but let the speculation around wooden-bird-on-a-stick run free:

“We have a lot of exciting things planned for this update,” Iron Gate writes. “We have of course listened to your feedback and suggestions, and can barely wait until we can show you more.”