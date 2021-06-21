Valheim, the popular Viking-themed survival game for PC, doesn’t natively include support for virtual reality, but that won’t stop you from experiencing the vastness of its fascinating fantasy world from within a VR headset. Now, one of the more experienced teams working to add the VR support unofficial the game has updated its mod to allow players to finally interact with the world using their hands.

Initially launched in February, the mod not only lets you play VR in first person, but now also includes articulated upper body and finger animations and a full assortment of things you can do using motion controllers. Among other things, you can participate in hand-to-hand combat, shoot with a bow and arrow, raise the shield, throw weapons and fish.

There are a few things that haven’t changed due to the nature of the game, such as some point and click interactions like building, collecting supplies, and interacting with menus. The mod, however, now includes custom controls for switching and equipping items via a more accessible quick menu and stowing and removing weapons, which is a big step towards making it more like a native VR game.

A little caveat about the Valheim VR mod: all multiplayer users must have the mod installed, otherwise non-VR gamers might see some weird behavior like lack of upper body and hand animations. If you are curious to take a look at this mod then click here to download it.

Source: Eurogamer