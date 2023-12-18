Let's talk about again Ashlandsthe maxi-expansion of Valheim which has a new and long presentation video by the developers Iron Gate Studios, which illustrates various features of this and a exit period.

In addition to a lot of information on the large expansion coming for the Viking-themed survival game, we finally learn that Ashlands will be published in the first half of 2024, therefore a time window that is still decidedly wide but a little more defined than previous information.

The publication method will be the classic one, with the initial release on the Public Test Branch (PTB) and then with a complete official launch.

Ashlands introduces the region of the same name, characterized by a new biome for the world of Valheim, being all about the presence of volcanoes and therefore a particular nature and atmosphere that pervade the area. Initially scheduled for 2023, the update has now been moved to the beginning of next year.