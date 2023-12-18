Let's talk about again Ashlandsthe maxi-expansion of Valheim which has a new and long presentation video by the developers Iron Gate Studios, which illustrates various features of this and a exit period.
In addition to a lot of information on the large expansion coming for the Viking-themed survival game, we finally learn that Ashlands will be published in the first half of 2024, therefore a time window that is still decidedly wide but a little more defined than previous information.
The publication method will be the classic one, with the initial release on the Public Test Branch (PTB) and then with a complete official launch.
Ashlands introduces the region of the same name, characterized by a new biome for the world of Valheim, being all about the presence of volcanoes and therefore a particular nature and atmosphere that pervade the area. Initially scheduled for 2023, the update has now been moved to the beginning of next year.
A different and original setting
Ashlands covers a large part of the area south of the map gameplay and represents a notable change in style and atmosphere from the standard game.
Starting from the classic Scandinavian setting, being centered on Viking traditions, Valheim then expanded with Mistlands, which already presents notable elements of variation and will then also be enriched with Ashlands and its volcanic setting.
The game is currently available on PC and also on Xbox, launched directly in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.
