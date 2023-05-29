Iron Gate, the developers of Valheimhave released an official statement on the paid mods. In short, the team declares itself against this practice and invites all creators not to provide paid content. Of course, it supports any free donations from players to modders. Here she is full statement of Iron Gate:

“Lately we have received many questions about mods and what we as a company approve of and what we don’t approve of. So we thought we’d try to clear things up a bit.”

“First of all, though we do not have official support for mods, we are definitely happy to see people engaging with our game and creating their own mods. It’s definitely flattering that you want to get creative and add your own ideas! The fact that Iron Gate does not have official mod support essentially means that you create and use mods at your own risk and we cannot guarantee that mods will be compatible with new versions of the game.”

“The aspect on which we have received more questions, however, is the phenomenon of paid mods. We fully understand that you spend a lot of your time creating a mod and may want financial compensation for it, but Iron Gate does not tolerate modded content being locked behind a paywall.”

“We believe that charging for a mod is against the creative spirit of modding itself, and therefore we urge all modders to make their mods freely available to all who want to play with them. This should include the entire mod, and not just one part of the mod that is available for free while another part is paid. If you want to show your appreciation for the creator of a mod you can of course continue to support them with a voluntary donation, but we don’t want payment to be a requirement to access a mod.”

“Also, we would really appreciate it if the mods made it clear that it is unofficial mods, both in-game and on any website where the mod is available. Sometimes joining a modded dedicated server automatically triggers a mod to be downloaded, and we just want to avoid confusion for players so they know whether they are playing a modded game or not. Valheim already has a feature for this, where you can simply have your mod trigger an in-game popup, which will inform the player that their game is running with a mod.”

Tell us, what do you think? Do you agree with Iron Gate?