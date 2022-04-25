In the weeks after its release, Iron Gate AB’s game topped Steam’s best-selling games list.

The video game sector, at least in theory, allows us to know which are the titles that the more they will sell in the market. Whether it’s because of the popularity of its franchise, the history of the developer studio or the state-of-the-art graphics, we usually anticipate the success of a work. However, the industry is not devoid of phenomena who, totally unexpectedly, manage to place a little-known title in the Top of the best sellers on Steam.

Iron Gate AB confirms that Valheim has already sold 10 million copiesThis is the case of Valheim, whose launch on the Valve platform was a revolution for fans of viking experiences. Released in February 2021, the Iron Gate AB game experienced a popularity boom that positioned it as a protagonist in conversations, specialized media and streaming. Taking advantage of this success, the development team has had the opportunity to add more content to keep a good handful of players, which has made your number of sales continues to grow.

And now, after a frantic market entry, the members of Iron Gate AB can say that Valheim has already reached the 10 million units sold. An achievement that invites them to continue working on their Viking game: “As the development of the next massive update continues, fans of the survival genre can look forward to more goodness of Valheim for this yearincluding a new biome to explore, enemies to fight, and new weapons to craft.”

As usual in this industry, Valheim’s sales pace has cooled off a bit since its launch. That hasn’t stopped the game from selling 6.8 million copies within two months of its release, and 8 million within 5 months, leading to the incredible milestone that comes to us today from Iron Gate AB. Therefore, we can celebrate the news in the best possible way: with the festivities of a Viking.

More about: Valheim.