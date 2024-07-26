From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/26/2024 – 10:18

Vale announced that it has approved the distribution of R$8.9 billion in interest on equity (JCP), “in line with the company’s shareholder remuneration policy”.

The company reported on Thursday night, the 25th, that it recorded a profit of R$14.6 billion in the second quarter of 2024, a figure more than three times higher than that recorded in the same period last year. The result was also 65% higher than that recorded in the first quarter.

+ Minister says Vale is ‘brainless’ and talks about applying ‘tougher sanctions’

The amount of R$8.9 billion is equivalent to R$2.093798142 per share and will be paid to shareholders on the cut-off date of August 2. Payment will be made on September 4.

For holders of American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), the cut-off date will be August 5, with payment starting on September 11, 2024.

“Vale shares will be traded ex-remuneration on B3 and NYSE starting August 5, 2024. The value

of interest on equity (“JCP”) to be paid per share may vary slightly until the cut-off dates

as a result of the share buyback program, which impacts the number of treasury shares,” Vale said in a statement.

According to the Company’s Bylaws, the minimum mandatory remuneration to shareholders must represent 25% of net profit, after allocations of the legal reserve and tax incentive reserve. The amount decided in the form of JCP is calculated including the amount of 15% income tax withheld at source.

In February 2024, Vale had already approved the payment of dividends to shareholders totaling R$11.7 billion. The payment of this remuneration was made in March.