RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Mining company Vale reported net profit of US$1.84 billion in the first quarter, down 58.8% versus the same period a year ago, amid lower prices and a drop in ore sales of iron, showed this Wednesday the financial report of the company.

The value came below expectations by analysts who predicted a net profit of 2.422 billion dollars, on average, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company had reported last week a 5.8% increase in iron ore production, its main commodity, in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022, to 66.77 million tons. Already the commercialization of the product suffered a retreat of 10.6%, before restrictions in the shipment.

The realized price of iron ore fines between January and March was US$108.6 per ton, compared to US$141.4 per ton in the same period last year.

Net sales revenue for the first three months of the year was US$8.43 billion, versus US$10.8 billion a year earlier.

“Despite the weather restrictions on shipping that impacted our sales, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2023 targets,” CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said in a statement.

The executive also pointed out that the stronger production of iron ore was supported by a better performance of the important mine of S11D, in Pará, in the face of operational advances.

Previously, the company had informed that it hopes to offset the impact on sales in the second half, keeping its annual sales plan unchanged.

Earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) adjusted from continuing operations totaled US$3.58 billion between January and March, compared to US$6.21 billion a year earlier.

Vale’s investments in growth and maintenance totaled US$1.1 billion in the quarter, in line with a year earlier.

Expanded net debt stood at $14.4 billion as of March 31, 2023, roughly flat from the previous quarter and within the leverage target of $10-20 billion, the company said.

(By Marta Nogueira and Peter Frontini; editing by Roberto Samora)