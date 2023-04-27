In the same period of 2022, positive revenue was US$ 4.458 billion; stocks fall

A OK released this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) the balance of its net income for the 1st quarter of 2023 attributable to shareholders. The reported value was US$ 1.83 billion, which represents a drop of 58.8% compared to the same period last year, when profit was US$ 4.45 billion. Compared to the previous quarter, the drop was more than 50%. Here’s the full.

The numbers were also lower than expected by the Broadcast previews, which pointed to an expected profit of US$2 billion. The analysis is based on the average estimate of the companies JP Morgan, Itaú BBA, Bank of America and Genial Investimentos.

The mining company’s net revenue, of US$ 8.4 billion, also decreased and was 22.2% lower than that of the first quarter of 2022.

Despite the unsatisfactory result, Vale’s CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, says he believes it is possible to achieve the goals by the end of this year. “Despite weather restrictions on shipping that impacted our sales, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2023 targets,” he said.

Among the obstacles faced by the sector this quarter, the executive also cited “inflationary pressures” faced by the mining industry, high production costs and a decrease in the sale of iron ore fines.

The stock market reacted badly to the numbers. The company’s shares traded in the US had an immediate downward reaction and, around 8 pm, the mining company’s shares fell 1.86%, to US$ 13.65 the ADR.