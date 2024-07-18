Daniel Stieler said that the schedule is being followed “rigorously”, but there is still no definition of the triple list

The president of Vale Board of Directors, Daniel Stielerreaffirmed in a statement to the market this Wednesday (17.Jul.2024) “the smoothness” of the process of choosing the new CEO and stated that the mining company’s succession program is followed “strictly”.

The executive also said that there is still no definition on the triple list of names suggested to head the mining company, however, he stated that he has “total confidence” in the capacity of the council “make the best decision”.

“The chairman of the board states that he will spare no effort to ensure that the company’s integrity and governance processes continue to be complied with”, says the note. Here is the full (PDF – 83 kB).

The statement came after the company and shareholders failed to choose a new CEO. The current CEO, Eduardo Bartolomeo, had his term extended until the end of this year. His term was due to end in May 2024.

The federal government is one of the company’s owners and, in recent months, has been trying to secure an ally in the selection of a new CEO.

The Planalto Palace tried to nominate former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, but the name faced resistance among the corporate board. Despite this, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirasaid in May that the new CEO must be more aligned with the government.

At the time, the mining company issued a statement saying that the list of three candidates must be defined and announced by September 30 of this year – a date just over 2 months away.

The government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wants a trustworthy name for the mining company. With the argument that Vale needs to meet the government’s and the country’s demands, the president, in practice, wants the company to follow the same path as Petrobras under the current PT administration: increase investments in Brazil to encourage economic growth and create jobs.

Despite the hopes, putting a government name in the position will not be so easy, since the government’s shareholding in Vale was reduced from 26.5% to 8.6% during the former president’s government. Jair Bolsonaro (PL).