03/09/2024 – 8:32

Vale's Board of Directors decided on Friday, 8, to keep the company's current president, Eduardo de Salles Bartolomeo, in office until December 31, 2024. In a communication to investorsreleased after the market closed, the company reported that the current CEO will support the transition to new leadership in early 2025.

According to Vale, Bartolomeo will also “act as the company’s advisor until December 31, 2025”. “The definition of Vale’s new president must consider the attributes and profile necessary for the position in light of the company’s strategy and future challenges,” he highlighted in the statement.

Bartolomeo's current term was scheduled to end on May 26, 2024. Since last year, the Vale was already discussing the successionwith the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) indicating that it would like to see former Finance Minister Guido Mantega as CEO.

Minister Alexandre Silveira even defended the appointment to the company's shareholders. Two representatives of the company's Board of Directors – Daniel Stieler, president of the board, and Ollie Oliveira, leader of the independent directors – met with Silveira to argue against the intervention in favor of Mantega. The following day, the government backed down and gave up trying to appoint Mantega as CEO of the mining company. Silveira publicly denied the offensive.

Privatized in 1997, Vale is today a mining multinational. It is one of the largest producers of iron ore, pellets and nickel in the world. The company was founded in 1942 as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce (CVRD) to explore iron mines in the Itabira region, in Minas Gerais.