Girona showed more enthusiasm to stay alive in the Copa del Rey and got its reward. He passed over an apathetic Cádiz and that took worse news than the elimination: Akapo’s serious injury to his right knee (He left the field on a stretcher). The rojiblancos are the ones who advance towards the round of 16 and they did leaving a great image and with Valery, who signed a double, as the main protagonist.

And that Girona appeared on the scene with a changed foot. It was Cádiz that tried to set ground, but failed to translate it on occasions. Pombo, Jairo and Adekanye did not know how to overcome a red-and-white defense in which the young Arnau stood out on the left-back. He tries to knock on the door of the first team and win and football are not lacking. As the minutes passed, Samu Saiz managed to get into a little more game and Girona began to have more presence in the opposite field. With little he prowled David Gil’s area and, after a warning from Valery, Ramalho was annulled, in the 28th minute, the 1-0 offside. There were no excessive protests, there is also no VAR, and that was the unremarkable of a first half in which it cost Cádiz, and a lot, to be comfortable and the low lucidity in attack and the slow movement of the ball prevailed.

The second half barely left minutes to settle because, in 48 ‘, Girona signed the 1-0. Nahuel Bustos, who disappeared in the first 45 ‘, retaliated with an excellent assist for a Valery who defined head-to-head with David Gil with great quality and success. This rojiblanco goal left Cádiz KO, which said goodbye to the Copa del Rey in just ten minutes. After a failed counterattack, Samu Saiz rebelled and led the 2-0 action that was once again defined by Valery. Nahuel also intervened by letting the ball pass (it will be difficult to know if with intention or not) and the one from L’Escala, with a single touch, beat David Gil. It was 58 ‘and, despite Cervera’s changes, Iván Alejo, Malbasic and Álex appeared, Cádiz gave up. Akapo’s injury froze them even more and Girona just let the minutes go by. Although in the end, between Kebe playing the red (he only saw the yellow) in the 82nd minute for a very tough tackle on Saturday, the goal disallowed against Malbasic and the possible penalty against Iván Alejo, the duel was agitated. Nothing changed and the people of Girona smile. Further, Stuani was seen again on the pitch after his injury and they still have more reasons to do so. He had a chance to score, saw a yellow and accumulated feelings to try to be decisive in the second round of the League.