Girona has started 2021 with good news: Valery Fernández is ready to compete again. The young rojiblanco winger exercises without problems with the rest of his teammates after recovering from the tear of the medial meniscus of the left knee that occurred in November and, after receiving medical discharge, will reappear on Monday against Sabadell. Almost two months later, he will wear the Girona shirt again.

The return of Valery is greeted with joy by Francisco and the rojiblanca fans await him with enthusiasm because he is a player whose injuries are not allowing him to have continuity, but his quality and dedication make him a footballer to take into account . This season he has only been able to play 226 minutes spread over six league games because after convincing Francisco that he deserved minutes was injured on matchday 11 against Las Palmas. He played 32 minutes in that game without apparent problems, but after the duel he underwent medical tests and a tear of the internal meniscus in his left knee was detected. He went through the operating room and there he said goodbye to the competition in 2020.

Valery missed the last nine league games of 2020, but now he’s back and it’s not strange to see him smile in training and hit the ball without discomfort or fear. His registration also coincides with Samu Sáiz’s dismissal due to suspension against Sabadell and this opens the door of ownership. He is eager to reappear and prove his worth in a year that must be important for him to settle in professional football. And is that Despite his few minutes, this season has already celebrated a bit, against Zaragoza (2-2). With Valery recovered, only Juanpe and Luna remain in the red and white infirmary.